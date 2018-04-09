Rotork (ROR) Price Target Increased to GBX 311 by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective boosted by BNP Paribas from GBX 255 ($3.58) to GBX 311 ($4.37) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROR. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.93) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.07) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.49) to GBX 310 ($4.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Rotork to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 335 ($4.70) in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 285.06 ($4.00).

LON ROR opened at GBX 283.20 ($3.98) on Thursday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 221.30 ($3.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.31).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($2,016.03). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.89), for a total value of £6,276.82 ($8,810.81).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rotork (ROR) Price Target Increased to GBX 311 by Analysts at BNP Paribas” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rotork-ror-price-target-increased-to-gbx-311-by-analysts-at-bnp-paribas.html.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.