Inditex (ITX) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Macquarie set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inditex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.55 ($40.19).

ITX stock traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). 6,460,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a 12-month low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($45.56).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

