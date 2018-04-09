Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €26.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS set a €20.50 ($25.31) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($24.07) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.20 ($26.17).

FRA:RWE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €20.21 ($24.95). The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,570 shares. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($28.74).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

