AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

AMC Networks stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 512,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3,137.56, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.19. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 531.46% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $726.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,646,000 after purchasing an additional 319,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 927,200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

