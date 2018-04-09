Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($246.91).

