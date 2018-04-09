Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 2,338,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,992. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25,288.71, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,483.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,109,534. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,420,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,654,000 after purchasing an additional 674,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,274,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,456,000 after buying an additional 199,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,947,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,772,000 after buying an additional 892,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,590,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,892,000 after buying an additional 441,556 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,211,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,510,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

