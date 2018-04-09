Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News stories about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1121705584199 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $110,138.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

