Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Raised to GBX 2,750 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,725 ($38.25) to GBX 2,750 ($38.60) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,790 ($39.16) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($37.34) to GBX 2,750 ($38.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,616.58 ($36.73).

Shares of LON:RDSB traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,372.50 ($33.30). 1,732,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($36.73).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/royal-dutch-shell-rdsb-pt-raised-to-gbx-2750-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

