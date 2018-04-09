Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.32) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 359 ($5.04) to GBX 440 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 535 ($7.51) to GBX 485 ($6.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.44) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.74) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 410 ($5.76) to GBX 440 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 452.69 ($6.35).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.81) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 367.80 ($5.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($8.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Mail (RMG) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/royal-mail-rmg-earns-sell-rating-from-liberum-capital.html.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.