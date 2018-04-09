Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 81,301 Shares of RR Donnelley (NYSE:RRD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RR Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) by 223.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,301 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.17% of RR Donnelley worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR Donnelley stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 512,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,731. The firm has a market cap of $604.12, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. RR Donnelley has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

RR Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that RR Donnelley will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. RR Donnelley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RR Donnelley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

RR Donnelley Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

