RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.15 ($90.31).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTL shares. UBS set a €66.50 ($82.10) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. equinet set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Societe Generale set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($83.95) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of RTL stock traded up €0.30 ($0.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €69.20 ($85.43). The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078. RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($73.88) and a one year high of €76.02 ($93.85).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rtl-group-s-a-rtl-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.