Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

RTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Rudolph Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of RTEC opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.06, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $30.85.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.79 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $468,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,638.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,341.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 327,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

