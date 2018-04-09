Ruff Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $42.58 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00763291 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175793 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to buy Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

