RumbleON (RMBL) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Aegis assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMBL opened at $4.46 on Friday. RumbleON has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.00.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 11,250 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $152,505 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

