Runners Market Cap Hits $0.00 (RUNNERS)

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Runners has a market cap of $0.00 and $114.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Runners coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Runners has traded down 62.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001742 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Runners Profile

Runners (CRYPTO:RUNNERS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. The official website for Runners is runners.cash. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin.

Runners Coin Trading

Runners can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Runners must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.