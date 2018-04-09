Rupaya [OLD] Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (RUPX)

Rupaya [OLD] (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Rupaya [OLD] has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. Rupaya [OLD] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of Rupaya [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya [OLD] coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00703884 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006536 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001670 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00097762 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Rupaya [OLD] Profile

Rupaya [OLD] is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. The official website for Rupaya [OLD] is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya [OLD] is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @RupayaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It was designed to facilitate transactions in the South Asian market. “

Rupaya [OLD] Coin Trading

Rupaya [OLD] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to buy Rupaya [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya [OLD] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

