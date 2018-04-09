Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0683 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Rupee has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,727.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003498 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

