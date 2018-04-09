RussiaCoin (RC) Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Million

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004999 BTC on popular exchanges. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $597.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00691592 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006499 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000609 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001665 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030378 BTC.

About RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin (CRYPTO:RC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase RussiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

