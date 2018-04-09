RussiaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (RC)

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, RussiaCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RussiaCoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and $596.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00699600 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006508 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001670 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00097762 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031425 BTC.

About RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for RussiaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RussiaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.