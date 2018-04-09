Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs set a €27.60 ($34.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of FRA RWE traded up €0.11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €20.21 ($24.95). The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,570 shares. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($28.74).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RWE (RWE) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rwes-rwe-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-bank-of-america-updated-updated-updated.html.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.