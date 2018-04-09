RYB Education’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 26th (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education’s (NYSE:RYB) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 26th. RYB Education had issued 7,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $144,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered RYB Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of RYB Education stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,368. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 and a PE ratio of 65.11. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the third quarter worth $428,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RYB Education by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools.

