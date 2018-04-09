Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.27

Press coverage about Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sabine Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.7616393224038 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $43.55. 14,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The firm has a market cap of $629.10, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.16. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sabine-royalty-trust-sbr-given-media-impact-score-of-0-27-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust. The Royalty Properties are the assets of the Trust. The Royalty Properties constitute interests in gross production of oil, gas and other minerals free of the costs of production. Southwest Bank acts as trustee of the Trust. The Royalty Properties consist of royalty and mineral interests, including landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.