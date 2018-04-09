Sabre Corp (SABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sabre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Sabre stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Sabre has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,838.23, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Sabre had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other Sabre news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $197,526,949.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sabre by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sabre-corp-sabr-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.