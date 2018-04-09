Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,930.00

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Safe Exchange Coin has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $1,930.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.01702050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004586 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016040 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001162 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00670253 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

