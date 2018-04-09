Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 130 ($1.84) to GBX 90 ($1.27) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SFE traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.13). 112,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,212. Safestyle UK has a 12-month low of GBX 91.71 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Safestyle UK’s previous dividend of $3.75.

WARNING: “Safestyle UK (SFE) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Liberum Capital” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/safestyle-uk-sfe-price-target-cut-to-gbx-90-updated-updated.html.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.