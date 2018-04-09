Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 143 Shares

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $17,144.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,023.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $17,224.35.

On Thursday, March 29th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $16,289.13.

On Thursday, March 15th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $18,314.01.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.76, for a total value of $17,983.68.

On Thursday, March 1st, John Victor Roos sold 121 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $14,628.90.

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $14,773.08.

On Thursday, February 15th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $14,462.19.

On Thursday, February 8th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $14,202.90.

On Thursday, February 1st, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $14,615.70.

On Thursday, January 25th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $14,606.67.

CRM opened at $116.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $83,859.03, a PE ratio of 258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,255,082,000 after buying an additional 675,471 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,865,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,008,573,000 after buying an additional 645,099 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,756,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $486,216,000 after purchasing an additional 112,839 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,683,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $376,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS set a $144.00 target price on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.28.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

