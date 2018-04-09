Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Salisbury Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8964013059904 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of SAL opened at $44.96 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.27, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $69,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holly J. Nelson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $44,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/salisbury-bancorp-sal-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut-chartered and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) insured commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking and trust and wealth advisory services through a network of over 10 banking offices and approximately nine automated teller machines (ATMs).

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.