Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on Sallie Mae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sallie Mae in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Sallie Mae stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 6,958,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,288. Sallie Mae has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4,929.46, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Sallie Mae had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $309.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $160,774.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,951.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,933.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,939 shares of company stock worth $3,112,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

