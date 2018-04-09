Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Sanchez Energy (SN) a $4.00 Price Target

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) received a $4.00 price objective from equities researchers at Piper Jaffray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

NYSE SN remained flat at $$3.33 on Wednesday. 1,379,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,592. The firm has a market cap of $282.52, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.12. Sanchez Energy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts predict that Sanchez Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $244,397.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,969,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 19,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $58,461.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,826,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,046.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,949 shares of company stock valued at $365,511. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 3,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,975,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 554,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 586,756 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,280,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

