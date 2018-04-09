SandRidge Energy (SD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.3267691224633 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 167,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,417. The company has a market capitalization of $487.58, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. research analysts predict that SandRidge Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other SandRidge Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $49,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

