SandRidge Mississippian (SDR) versus RWE (RWEOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDR) and RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian and RWE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian 74.18% 17.64% 17.64% RWE -7.68% 13.94% 1.86%

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.5%. RWE does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SandRidge Mississippian and RWE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE 1 4 2 0 2.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RWE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian and RWE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian $20.41 million 2.39 $16.09 million N/A N/A RWE $48.24 billion 0.32 -$6.25 billion $1.39 17.87

SandRidge Mississippian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RWE.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian beats RWE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Mississippian Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company's properties consisted of royalty interests in initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a subsidiary of SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

