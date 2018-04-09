Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

SCHW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 5,577,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,711. The stock has a market cap of $67,471.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,489.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $105,230.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,225 shares of company stock valued at $50,239,974. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,545.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

