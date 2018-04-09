Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Goldman Sachs (GS)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Vetr lowered Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs has a twelve month low of $209.62 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $94,960.35, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $1,778,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $4,395,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,548 shares of company stock worth $22,064,172. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,046 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,538,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727,698 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,995,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 643,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 325,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,714,000 after acquiring an additional 319,286 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

