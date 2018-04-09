Elkfork Partners LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $125,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,699.73, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $1.8609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

