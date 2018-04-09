Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,971,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,877.91, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

