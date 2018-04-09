Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,661.55, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $84.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 961.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

