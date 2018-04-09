Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. ValuEngine upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann reiterated a positive rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The stock has a market cap of $4,661.52, a P/E ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 961.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sarepta-therapeutics-srpt-given-a-100-00-price-target-by-credit-suisse-group-analysts.html.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.