Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €110.00 ($135.80) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.27 ($110.21).

FRA SRT3 traded up €4.71 ($5.81) on Monday, hitting €121.60 ($150.12). 92,823 shares of the stock traded hands. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($87.65) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($153.95).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

