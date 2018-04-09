Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €90.00 ($111.11) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRT3. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.27 ($110.21).

Sartorius stock opened at €117.40 ($144.94) on Thursday. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($87.65) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($153.95).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

