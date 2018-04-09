Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $136.48 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $121.45 and a 52 week high of $151.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

