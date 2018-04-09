13,436 Shares in DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DBEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of DBX ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBEM opened at $23.75 on Monday. DBX ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

