Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 17,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of CM opened at $87.27 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $38,778.77, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.57%. equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

