5,068 Shares in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25,800.48, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,149,593.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “5,068 Shares in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sawtooth-solutions-llc-invests-411000-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn-stock-updated-updated.html.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.