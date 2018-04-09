Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $279,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones US Industrial has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

About iShares Dow Jones US Industrial

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

