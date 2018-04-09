Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Schlumberger (SLB)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $64.26. 6,368,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,378. The firm has a market cap of $89,069.94, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

