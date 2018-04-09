Schlumberger (SLB) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. UBS set a $95.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $89,069.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

WARNING: “Schlumberger (SLB) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Investments LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/schlumberger-slb-holdings-boosted-by-parkside-investments-llc.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.