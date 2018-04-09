Schneider Electric SE (SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.56 ($95.76).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Schneider Electric (SU) opened at €72.30 ($89.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.21. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($80.10) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($94.25).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

