TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 413,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,490. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $814.20, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

TRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Gennaro Dennis A. De acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

