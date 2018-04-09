Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Mark J. Fredericks sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Marino acquired 5,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,270 shares of company stock valued at $290,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 131,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,604. The stock has a market cap of $939.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.21 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

