Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Nexeo Solutions worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXEO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 227,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 497.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 266,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXEO opened at $10.87 on Monday. Nexeo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $975.48, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. research analysts forecast that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Group raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

